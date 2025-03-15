State Counselor Erlan Karin sums up Ulttyq Qurultay’s IV meeting results

Erlan Karin says that in his speech, the Head of State gave a thorough analysis of the current situation, suggesting systemic solutions to many issues and determining tasks for the future. According to Erlan Karin, almost all the proposals of the Ulttyq Qurultay members were reflected in the President's speech.

What issues and initiatives did the public raise at the working sessions and plenary meeting?

1. Reforming the economy (introduction of innovations and digital technologies; improvement of tax and budgetary sphere; development of transport infrastructure in the regions; leveling regional disparities in the labor market, ensuring occupational safety, popularization of working professions).

2. Social policy (improving accessibility and quality of education; development of science and healthcare; environmental issues; creation of comfortable conditions for people with special needs)

3. Establishment of the law and order principle (combating fraud; incarceration conditions for women in jails; prevention of delinquency among young people; improving legal literacy; responsibility for parents of offenders)

4. Systematization of ideological work (development of a single conceptual document in internal policy sector; fighting against destructive religious movements; review of the social service procurement criteria; countering wastefulness and lack of culture; upbringing of the younger generation under Adal Azamat program; educational work and promotion of cultural and spiritual heritage).

What landmark initiatives did the President announce?

Ideological and humanitarian projects:

- Development of the Internal Policy Concept;

- Improvement of legislation in the sphere of NGOs;

- Opening Abay Institutes abroad;

- Creation of the International Fund for the Protection of Biological Diversity;

- Creation of a national digital archive;

- Development of the Children of Kazakhstan unified program;

- Establishment of rehabilitation and development centers for children with special needs in each region;

- Opening football grounds in each regional, district center, and in rural settlements;

Economic and infrastructure initiatives:

- Identification of five priority areas of the country's development in preparation for the 40th anniversary of Independence: digitalization and artificial intelligence; transport and transit; energy; agro-industrial sector; human capital.

- Increasing the financing of real sector of economy almost twice in 2025 (up to 8 trillion tenge), and up to 10 trillion tenge in the following years.

- Implementation of major infrastructure projects in 2025-2026.

- Annual launch of around 200 investment projects in the next four years.

- Elaboration of a new law on the development of near-border territories

- Construction of a highway from Astana through Arkalyk, Turgay and Irgiz with direct access to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

- Establishment of the Nuclear Energy Agency.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan took place in Burabay resort area, Akmola region.