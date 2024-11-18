State Counselor Erlan Karin participates in Kazakh-Russian media forum

From the Kazakh side the event is attended by State Counselor Erlan Karin, Deputy Speaker of the Majilis Daniya Yespayeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and heads of the country’s media holdings and mass media.

From the Russian side, the media forum is attended by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova, First Deputy Director General of TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman, Deputy Director General of Public Television of Russia Vitaly Ignatenko, Chief Editor of Vechernyaya Moskva newspaper Alexander Kupriyanov, and other leaders and representatives of the leading mass media of Russia.

In his remarks, Erlan Karin pointed out high global authority of Russia’s main news agency and professionalism of its staff.

The State Counselor said that the media forum became a bright example of the dynamically developing Kazakh-Russian friendship and alliance.

At the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Erlan Karin handed over 2nd degree Dostyk Order to Director General of TASS News Agency Andrey Kondrashov for his contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The participants discussed the plans of Kazakh and Russian mass media on implementation of joint media projects, and exchanged views on the prospects for mass media development, implementation of new digital technologies, and other topical issues of information interaction.