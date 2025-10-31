State Counselor discusses UNESCO cooperation with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Audrey Azoulay

During his meeting with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, the sides discussed prospects for deepening the two countries' cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including within the framework of UNESCO.

The State Counselor outlined President Tokayev’s new initiatives aimed at further modernizing Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

An agreement was reached to maintain close coordination in advancing regional initiatives, including transnational nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage and Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

Meeting with outgoing UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Erlan Karin noted that in recent years several Kazakhstani nominations, including the Turan Deserts, Betashar, Khandar-Shezhiresi, and others, have been inscribed on UNESCO’s prestigious lists. He also emphasized that several anniversaries, including the 100th birthdays of Berdibek Sokpakbayev and Nurgissa Tlendiyev (in 2024-2025), were included in UNESCO’s List of Commemorative Anniversaries.

In addition, with UNESCO's support, the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center (CARGC) in Almaty will continue its operations for the next eight years.

Photo credit: Akorda

For her part, Audrey Azoulay highlighted the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s international initiatives and reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, State Counselor Erlan Karin presented Audrey Azoulay with the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship), 2nd Degree, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to strengthening international cooperation and advancing partnership with Kazakhstan in the fields of education, science, and culture.

As Kazinform previously reported, State Counselor Karin highlighted President Tokayev’s new initiatives at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.