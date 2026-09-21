Startup turns textbooks into TikTok-style educational feed

Palo Alto-based ScrollEd uses artificial intelligence to convert uploaded materials into videos, audio clips, short text segments and interactive quizzes.

Users can swipe upwards to move to a new subject or sideways to explore the current topic in greater depth. A quiz is offered at the end of each section to assess how well the material has been understood.

Photo credit: ScrollEd

ScrollEd co-founder Utsav Gupta began developing the startup in 2026 with his wife and co-founder Rebecca Neff after they both became dissatisfied with doomscrolling before bed. Gupta studies artificial intelligence and human purpose at Stanford University, while Neff studies computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.

The platform is intended for educational institutions, corporate training programs and individual users looking for an alternative to conventional social media feeds.

ScrollEd follows a freemium business model. It offers a free consumer feed, a paid ScrollEd Pro subscription and annual licenses for institutions. Schools and other organizations will be able to distribute learning materials through the platform and receive data on user engagement and lesson progress.

In the coming months, the startup plans to launch its consumer service, expand its lesson library, develop its source-checking workflow and begin pilot projects with educational institutions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Kapwing study found 57.4% of videos in TikTok’s Kids category were low-quality AI-generated content.