Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36

The incident occurred as a result of a stampede during a massive road show of the regional political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur, Tamil Nadu state.

More than 45 people are under treatment, according to State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, reported the Press Trust of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “the unfortunate incident during a political rally” is “deeply saddening.”

My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured, he wrote on the US social media company X.

