SSA announces launch of 'Madak Space' experiments to ISS

This milestone reflects the Kingdom's commitment to advancing scientific innovation and empowering emerging talent in the field of space sciences.

According to a press release issued by the SSA today, the mission includes ten scientific experiments designed and executed by students from Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world. These experiments were selected through the "Madak Space" competition, organized by the SSA in partnership with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" and the "Ilmi" Science Discovery and Innovation Center. The competition aims to support individuals passionate about space science and technology and inspire them to turn their ideas into viable scientific applications in microgravity conditions aboard the ISS.

The release added that the competition attracted widespread participation from students across the Arab world, with more than 80,000 registrants. Submissions were distributed across three main tracks: arts, plants, and engineering.

This achievement is part of the SSA's ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kingdom's presence in international space programs and to foster an enabling environment that supports the knowledge-based economy. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of preparing a capable generation to contribute effectively to the future of the space sector.

