Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture

The emergency warning for heavy rain, the first of the year from the Japan Meteorological Agency, was issued for the city hosting Kagoshima Airport after it logged record rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the Kyushu region including Kagoshima through Sunday.

Photo credit: Kyodo

A part of Kirishima registered 107.5 millimeters of rain in the hour to 3 a.m. Friday, the heaviest on record at the location. The 12-hour total reached over 480 mm, about 1.8 times the city's August average.

The weather agency warned people to remain on alert as dangerous conditions may already exist in affected areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo that the government will take all possible measures in response, including providing information, supporting evacuations and conducting rescue operations.