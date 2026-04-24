Special counsel seeks 30-yr prison term for ex-President Yoon over alleged drone dispatch to Pyongyang

The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, also requested the Seoul Central District Court to sentence former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to 25 years in prison over the same allegation.

Cho's team believes the alleged dispatch in October 2024 was aimed at inciting the North's retaliation, in an attempt to use it as a pretext for Yoon's failed martial law bid that took place two months later.

Earlier it was reported, South Korea’s special counsel seeks 23-yr sentence for ex-PM in insurrection appeal.