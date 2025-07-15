Special counsel fails at 2nd attempt to bring in ex-President Yoon for questioning

The team had sent instructions to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, to bring Yoon to its interrogation room by 2 p.m.

But Yoon refused to cooperate during two attempts by correctional officers on Monday and Tuesday, according to the team. The officers reported they could not use physical force due to his status as a former president.

"The special counsel has not yet notified former President Yoon's side of additional appearances," the team said in a notice to the press. "We will carry out an in-depth review of various means of questioning him, including a future appearance and its date, and additional instructions to bring him in."

During a press briefing earlier in the day, assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said Yoon's legal team has not stated any intent regarding the questioning since Monday. "We take that as a refusal to undergo any questioning," she said.

Park noted that the criminal justice system requires questioning to take place, though a suspect has the right to remain silent.

Refusing questioning will count against the suspect and could affect the level of punishment in sentencing, she added.

The former president has refused to comply with repeated summonses by the special counsel team since his second arrest last Thursday.

In a statement to the press Tuesday, Yoon's lawyers criticized the special counsel team for insisting on bringing him in when he could be questioned at the detention center.

"It is nothing more than an attempt to publicly humiliate a former president," they said.

The assistant special counsel said the correctional officers will be held responsible for their failure to execute the team's order.

"We questioned the correctional officers regarding the detailed circumstances of their failure to execute our instruction to bring in suspect Yoon Suk Yeol," Park said.

It is possible the special counsel will opt to indict Yoon without additional questioning if the pattern continues.

Yoon is accused of five key charges, including violating the rights of Cabinet members by calling only a select few to a meeting held shortly before he declared martial law Dec. 3.

He is also suspected of creating a false martial law declaration document after Dec. 3 to add legitimacy to his actions, and having it signed by then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun before discarding it.

This is the second time Yoon has been arrested.

The first time was in January when he was still in office, but a court later accepted his request to cancel his arrest, granting his release in March.

Yoon has since been standing trial on insurrection and abuse of power charges related to his failed martial law bid.

Earlier, it was reported that disgraced former President Yoon has been summoned again over martial law, but his attendance remains uncertain.