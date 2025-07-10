Spanish companies interested in developing projects in Kazakhstan

Vicente Fenollar Molina, Chief Financial Officer of the Barceló Hotel Group and Executive Chairman of Ávoris Corporación, and Andrés Blanco Grasa, CEO of Xcalibur Multiphysics Group, participated in the talks.

During the talks with Barceló Hotel Group executives, those present debated prospects for Spain’s participation in the development of Kazakhstani tourism infrastructure, in particular, in Mangistau region. Great attention was paid to developing hotels and opening direct air service between the two countries.

The Kazakh Minister emphasized the country’s attractiveness as a transit and logistics hub in Eurasia, its favorable investment environment and a wide range of tax preferences for investors. Following the talks, Vicente Fenollar Molina expressed readiness to pay a business visit to Kazakhstan this year.

At the meeting with Xcalibur Multiphysics Group, they discussed prospects for aero-geophysical research in Kazakhstan.

Xcalibur Multiphysics is the world leader in airborne geophysical solutions, including data acquisition, data processing, data interpretation, and data management. This March Baiterek Holding and Xcalibur Smart Mapping signed an agreement on establishing a regional airborne geophysics and geospatial mapping center in Kazakhstan.

Besides, Xcalibur Multiphysics Group and the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry signed an agreement to join efforts in mapping underground water deposits in the country’s west.