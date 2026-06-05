Spain discharges first Hantavirus patient linked to MV Hondius outbreak

The 70-year-old man, who tested positive for hantavirus after being evacuated from the vessel, was discharged after he showed no symptoms for three days and received two consecutive negative test results.

He was admitted to Madrid’s Gomez Ulla Hospital on May 11, one day after being evacuated from the cruise ship. Health authorities said he will remain under medical follow-up for six months to monitor for any potential long-term effects.

A second Spanish patient, who tested positive on May 25, developed only mild symptoms, including a low-grade fever. Authorities said the patient must also meet the discharge requirements of three symptom-free days and two negative PCR tests before being allowed to leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, 12 other Spanish passengers remain in quarantine at Gomez Ulla Hospital and continue to test negative for the virus. Under current protocols, they must complete a 42-day quarantine. Those who remain negative 28 days after May 10 will be allowed to complete the final two weeks of quarantine at home.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Union had received an emergency shipment of an experimental antiviral drug that may be used to treat Hantavirus infections.