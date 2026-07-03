Spain advances to World Cup last 16

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, in the 36th and 89th minutes, while Pedro Porro scored his first international goal in the 66th minute, as the European champions dominated the match.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring by finishing a low cross from Marc Cucurella, and Porro doubled Spain’s advantage with a header from Alex Baena’s cross. Oyarzabal sealed the victory late on, converting another assist from Cucurella.

Spain, which claimed their first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage win since lifting the trophy in 2010, will face either Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16 on July 6 in Dallas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup had already rewritten the tournament’s record books, with historic achievements on the field, unprecedented fan attendance, and several nations reaching the knockout stage for the first time.