SpaceX completes Starship's 13th flight test

Starship lifted off from the company's Starbase facility in the U.S. state of Texas at about 5:52 p.m. Central Time. Shortly after launch, SpaceX confirmed stage separation. The Super Heavy booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico as scheduled, according to SpaceX.

The Starship upper stage completed its ascent burn and was coasting through space. It later deployed 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. SpaceX said the flight test would provide critical data as it prepares to expand the Starlink constellation.

During the mission, Starship successfully ignited one of its Raptor engines while in space, testing a maneuver needed for future orbital missions. It also performed a banking maneuver to simulate the final approach for a future return and catch attempt at Starbase.

About one hour and five minutes after liftoff, Starship completed the flight test with a scheduled splashdown in the Indian Ocean, SpaceX said.

The mission continued testing the upgraded Version 3 Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, which made their debut during the previous flight test in May.

The launch was originally scheduled for July 16 but was delayed twice due to technical issues and weather conditions.