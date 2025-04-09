SpaceX becomes the Pentagon's leading launch provider

The contracts were allocated under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 2 program, launched to ensure guaranteed access to space for the U.S. These agreements, focused on delivering critical Pentagon assets into orbit, include approximately 54 missions. The missions are scheduled to launch between 2027 and 2032.

"A robust and resilient space launch architecture is the foundation of both our economic prosperity and our national security. National Security Space Launch isn’t just a program; it's a strategic necessity that delivers the critical space capabilities our warfighters depend on to fight and win," says U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

The largest share of contracts, amounting to 28 missions worth $5.9 billion, went to SpaceX, solidifying the company's status as a key contractor for the U.S. military in launching satellites and other strategic missions.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, also secured a significant portion of the contracts—19 missions worth $5.3 billion. The company is betting on its new Vulcan rocket, which was certified in March of this year.

For the first time, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has been included in the NSSL program. This marks a significant milestone for the company: its New Glenn rocket, which had only one launch in January and has less operational experience, secured seven missions worth $2.3 billion.

Under the new phase, SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin will carry out both standard launches and more complex missions, including deploying payloads to high-energy orbits.

