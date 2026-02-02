South Korea’s online shopping hits record 24.29tn won in Dec on Tesla sales

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 24.29 trillion won (US$16.68 billion) in December, up 1.42 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The figure marked the highest level since 2017, when the ministry began compiling the data.

Spending on automobiles and auto accessories surged 66.4 percent from a year earlier, supported by strong sales of Tesla models sold through online ordering systems.

Sales of food services climbed 9.1 percent from a year earlier, largely due to promotional campaigns by food delivery platforms.

Sales of food and beverages jumped 10.2 percent on-year, the data showed.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 18.8 trillion won, also setting a new record.

Mobile-based shopping accounted for 77.4 percent of total online sales in December, unchanged from a year earlier, the data showed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Korean National Police Agency, in partnership with marketing company Cheil Worldwide Inc., has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign titled Voice Wanted aimed at countering the rapid rise of phone scam crimes.