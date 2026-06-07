South Korea's Lee nominates Han Seong-sook as Prime Minister

If approved by the National Assembly, Han would become the first female prime minister under the Lee administration and only the second woman to hold the post in South Korea's history, following Han Myeong-sook, who served from 2006 to 2007.

The nomination follows the resignation of Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who is reportedly preparing to run for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party at its convention later this year.

Han, a former CEO of Naver, spent much of her career in the technology sector before joining the government as minister upon the launch of the Lee administration.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as the Lee administration marks its first year in office following the president's inauguration on June 4, 2025.

President Lee is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday to mark the anniversary and outline his policy agenda for the second year of his five-year term.