South Korea’s food exports up 4 pct in Q1 on popularity of ramyeon, fruits

Outbound shipments of agri-food products reached US$2.56 billion in the January-March period, compared with $2.45 billion recorded a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Exports to the Middle East jumped 32.3 percent on-year to $106.9 million and exports to the greater Chinese region climbed 14.5 percent to $568.9 million.

Shipments to North America rose 6.3 percent to $508.9 million, and those to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations economies added 2.2 percent to $481.9 million. Exports to the European Union gained 4.9 percent to $233.4 million.

By item, exports of instant noodles, or ramyeon, gained 26.4 percent on-year to $424.5 million in the first quarter.

Exports of snacks and ice cream expanded 11.4 percent and 18 percent to $193.9 million and $31.2 million, respectively.

The global popularity of Korean-raised fruits also went up, with exports of strawberries rising 14.7 percent to $46.2 million, exports of grapes surging 24.6 percent to $17.3 million and shipments of pears spiking 69.2 percent to $7.3 million.

Amid recent disruptions in exports to the Middle East due to military conflict in the region, the agriculture ministry said it will strengthen support for companies exporting to the region, helping them reduce cost burdens and find alternative markets.

Earlier, it was reported that South Koreans' per capita 'ramyeon' consumption ranked second after Vietnam.