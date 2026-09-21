South Korea’s exports surge 78% on strong semiconductor shipments

Exports reached US$71.4 billion from September 1-20, up from $40 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The 20-day export figure marked the highest on record, surpassing the previous high of $61.7 billion recorded in June this year.

Imports also increased, rising 26.7 percent year on year to $48.4 billion during the period. As a result, South Korea posted a trade surplus of approximately $23 billion.

Semiconductors were the main driver of export growth. Chip shipments surged 259 percent year on year to $34.12 billion.

Exports of petroleum products rose 47.8 percent to $4 billion, while automobile exports increased 9.3 percent to $3.73 billion.

Shipments of steel products grew 8 percent, while exports of ships jumped 63 percent.

Mobile device exports, however, declined 0.4 percent to $1.24 billion.

By destination, exports to China more than doubled to $16.6 billion compared with the same period last year.

Exports to the United States also recorded a substantial increase, surging 118 percent to $14.2 billion.

Total exports through Sunday reached $764.9 billion, while the country’s accumulated trade surplus stood at $225.5 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions dipped 0.9% in 2025.