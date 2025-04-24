South Korea's ex-President Moon indicted over alleged bribery

Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022, was indicted for corruption, while former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, who established the budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet, was indicted for bribery and breach of trust.

Moon and his daughter, Da-hye, were accused of allegedly receiving bribes in the form of salary and other payments for Da-hye's ex-husband, surnamed Seo, by the airline.

Seo was appointed executive director at the airline in 2018 after Lee, who founded the airline, was appointed head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.

Prosecutors suspect that Lee's appointment was made in exchange for hiring Seo at the airline, particularly given Seo's lack of experience in the airline industry at the time.

Moon is alleged to have stopped providing financial support to his daughter's family after Seo's employment, and prosecutors consider the approximately 223 million won (US$151,959) in salary and other compensation paid by the airline to Seo and Da-hye as a bribe to the former president.

