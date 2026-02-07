EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    South Korea’s crypto exchange typo sparks $166M bitcoin giveaway

    20:18, 7 February 2026

    South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb announced Saturday it has retrieved nearly all of the 620,000 bitcoins accidentally sent to 249 users during a promotional event, Yonhap reports.

    South Korea’s crypto exchange typo sparks $166M bitcoin giveaway
    Phоtо credit: Yonhap

    The error briefly pushed down bitcoin prices after recipients rushed to sell.

    The mistake occurred when an employee entered “BTC” instead of “Korean won” as the reward unit, resulting in massive unintended transfers – averaging 2,490 bitcoins (worth 244 billion won or $166 million) per user. Bithumb quickly froze accounts and recovered 618,212 bitcoins, along with 93 percent of the 1,788 coins sold. About 125 bitcoins remain unrecovered.

    The Financial Supervisory Service has launched an inspection into Bithumb’s handling of the incident and its safeguards for users.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that one of South Korea’s largest e-commerce companies, Coupang, had confirmed a large-scale leak of personal data that affected 33.7 million users.

    South Korea Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Scandal World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All