S. Korean president thanks Tokayev over swift deportation of phone scam group members

Lee Jae Myung expressed his gratitude in a post on social media platform X.

According to the South Korean president, members of the organized criminal group secretly entered Kazakhstan via Cambodia and Vietnam and carried out phone scams against South Korean citizens.

The suspects were detained in Kazakhstan and, two weeks later, were fully repatriated to South Korea, where investigative measures are currently underway.

The swift execution of the work from the detention operation to their delivery back to the country was made possible thanks to the active support and cooperation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lee Jae Myung wrote.

Камбоджа мен Вьетнам арқылы Қазақстанға жасырын кіріп, біздің азаматтарымызға қарсы телефон алаяқтығын жасаған Корея Республикасының ұйымдасқан қылмыстық топ мүшелері жергілікті жерде ұсталғаннан кейін 2 апта өткен соң толықтай елге қайтарылып, қазіргі уақытта тергеу амалдары… https://t.co/C4kcfCQXmK — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) August 11, 2026

The South Korean president expressed his sincere gratitude to Tokayev and all parties involved for their assistance in the operation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea launches the “Voice Wanted” campaign to combat phone scams.