EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    S. Korean president thanks Tokayev over swift deportation of phone scam group members

    12:31, 12 August 2026

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has thanked Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the country’s National Security Committee for their prompt cooperation in the detention and repatriation of members of an organized criminal group, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    South Korean president thanks Tokayev over swift deportation of phone scam group members
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    Lee Jae Myung expressed his gratitude in a post on social media platform X.

    According to the South Korean president, members of the organized criminal group secretly entered Kazakhstan via Cambodia and Vietnam and carried out phone scams against South Korean citizens.

    The suspects were detained in Kazakhstan and, two weeks later, were fully repatriated to South Korea, where investigative measures are currently underway.

    The swift execution of the work from the detention operation to their delivery back to the country was made possible thanks to the active support and cooperation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lee Jae Myung wrote.

    The South Korean president expressed his sincere gratitude to Tokayev and all parties involved for their assistance in the operation.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea launches the “Voice Wanted” campaign to combat phone scams. 

    South Korea Combating crime President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakh National Security Committee
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All