South Korean police to summon suspect in worst-ever wildfires for questioning

The suspect in his 50s is suspected of causing the fire at 11:24 a.m. on Saturday while performing an ancestral rite at a family grave on a hill in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province.

The fire rapidly spread due to gusty winds amid dry conditions, devastating the region before being fully contained around 5 p.m. Friday.

At least 24 people were killed and 25 others injured in the province alone, with thousands evacuated, according to authorities.

Police completed a preliminary investigation involving his daughter recently, and are drawing up plans to question the man, according to officials.

The accidental starting of a wildfire can result in up to three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won (US$20,433) in South Korea.

Prosecutors have said the investigation needs to focus on whether he violated the Forest Protection Act, as well as the Criminal Act and the Cultural Heritage Protection Act.

They also called for joint investigations with the police and relevant authorities, as the wildfires affected a total of five cities and counties in the province, according to officials.

As reported previously, the main blazes of all wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province have been extinguished Friday.