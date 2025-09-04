South Korean police to detain suspect behind stabbing at pizza store that killed 3

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old suspect killed a 49-year-old pizza franchise company employee, a 60-year-old interior contractor and his 32-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon at his franchise pizza store in the southwestern ward of Gwanak.

The suspect injured himself as he tried to take his own life and is currently receiving treatment at an intensive care unit in a nearby hospital. He is expected to be discharged in a few days.

The Gwanak Police Station said it plans to immediately take the suspect into custody on murder charges once he is discharged for questioning.

The suspect, who ran the pizza store for about two years, had been in a dispute with the victims over the store's interior construction work.

In a statement, the franchise pizza company denied ever forcing the suspect to make interior renewals to the store, claiming the dispute stemmed from warranties for broken tiles.

