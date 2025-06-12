South Korean police send 3rd summons to ex-President Yoon to appear for questioning

Yoon was ordered to appear by next Thursday after he snubbed two previous summonses to appear June 5 and earlier in the day, police said.

"We sent an appearance order after determining that an in-person investigation of former President Yoon was absolutely necessary," the police said.

Yoon has been asked to appear as a suspect on charges of ordering the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a detention warrant against him in early January.

He has also been booked on charges of ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 failed.

On Wednesday, the former president's lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, submitted an opinion that Yoon would not appear for questioning, claiming the summons for questioning had no legal basis.

Police are reportedly considering whether to take Yoon into custody by requesting an arrest warrant in the event he ignores the third summons as well.

Other possible options include visiting him for an investigation or questioning in writing.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean Cabinet has approved special probes into former President Yoon and his wife.