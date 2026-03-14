South Korean PM meets Trump after parliament passes U.S. investment bill

The two met briefly at the White House as the passage of the bill on Thursday (Seoul time) cleared the way for the implementation of Seoul's investment pledge under a bilateral trade deal that the two governments struck last year.

In January, Trump expressed discomfort over a delay in the passage of the bill, threatening to raise the rate of the "reciprocal" tariff on South Korea to 25 percent from 15 percent.

Kim and Trump were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including Seoul's investment plans and other bilateral deals included in a joint fact sheet that the two governments released in November to outline their trade and security agreements.

The two sides could also discuss efforts to resume diplomacy with North Korea, amid lingering speculation that Trump could seek to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when he reportedly visits China from late March to early April.

Both South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump have repeatedly expressed their willingness to reengage with North Korea, though it remains uncertain whether Pyongyang would accede to dialogue overtures.

During a key ruling party congress last month, Kim said that Pyongyang has "no reason not to get along with the U.S." if Washington withdraws its hostile policy, noting that the prospects of U.S.-North Korea ties "entirely depend on the U.S. attitude." Kim has shown no interest in inter-Korean dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump’s administration had temporarily eased the Russian oil sanctions amid global price surge.