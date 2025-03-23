South Korea to join Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana

The sides discussed interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence. In this context, the Kazakh diplomat handed over to President Jinwoo, an official invitation from Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to participate in the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in September, 2025 in Astana.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties emphasized the importance of the Congress in advancing global dialogue between civilizations, cultures, and religions, as well as strengthening mutual understanding and respect among religious communities. The active participation of the Jogye Order in the Congress was highly valued, contributing to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the South Korea.

President Jinwoo gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed the intention of the Korean side to participate in the Congress, underlining its significance as a key platform for interaction among spiritual leaders and the promotion of peace and harmony.

During the conversation, Jinwoo also expressed his appreciation to the Government and people of Kazakhstan for their support of ethnic Koreans residing in the country, noting their important role as a “golden bridge” between the two friendly nations. The parties also highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation, including people-to-people ties, facilitated by the increasing number of flights between cities of both countries.

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism is the largest Buddhist order in Korea, preserving a 1,700-year-old tradition of Korean Buddhism.

