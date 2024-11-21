EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    South Korea to create 4 global leading cities for startups by 2030

    13:44, 21 November 2024

    South Korea will push to create by 2030 four cities that will rank within the best 100 cities in the world to start a new business, the startups ministry said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

    South Korea to create 4 global leading cities for startups by 2030
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    The Ministry of SMEs and Startups unveiled its ambitious plan under a road map aimed at diversifying the country's startup ecosystem, which currently is heavily concentrated in Seoul.

    South Korea ranked No. 20 on the list of countries with the best startup ecosystem, according to a 2024 report by StartupBlink, a global innovation economy research platform.

    Seoul was the only city to be listed among the top 100 cities with startup genome, at 21st place. The southeastern port city of Busan, the central city of Daejeon and Incheon, just west of Seoul, ranked number 366, 429 and 458, respectively.

    World News Business Small and Medium Business South Korea
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All