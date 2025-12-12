South Korea sets timeline for lunar orbiter and lander missions

KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin announced the plans during a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung in Sejong, emphasizing the country’s drive to expand its space capabilities.

The orbiter will be launched aboard South Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket, which recently completed its fourth successful mission, placing 13 satellites into orbit.

Yoon explained that the orbiter will secure deep-space communications technology, a critical step toward enabling future lunar missions.

Such an orbiter is essential, as direct communication with Earth from the moon’s far side is not possible.

Building on the communications infrastructure, South Korea plans to send an unmanned lunar lander in 2032.

The mission will mark a major advancement in the nation’s ambitions for deep-space exploration.

KASA intends to conduct at least one Nuri launch per year through 2032, aiming to raise the rocket’s success rate above 90 percent.

By 2035, the agency plans to develop a reusable next-generation launch vehicle, aligning with global efforts to make spaceflight more sustainable.

