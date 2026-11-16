South Korea rocked by AI cheating scandal before high-stakes college exam

Alarms went off Sunday when the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on both rounds of the test.

He missed only one out of 160 questions in the first round before scoring high marks in the next.

In a country where national exams are widely seen as one of the fairest paths to a stable career, the confession, which followed weeks of suspicion, sparked widespread public outrage, with police opening an investigation.

The scandal has also deepened suspicions about the prevalence of AI-assisted cheating in exams, eroding trust in authorities' ability to catch offenders ahead of the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.

The CSAT, known as Suneung in Korean, is viewed as a major life event for young South Koreans that not only determines the university they can go to but also the course of their future careers.

It is seen as so important that public transit, flight schedules and even military drills are adjusted on the day of the exam to minimize disturbances to test takers.

Authorities have faced growing pressure to crack down on cheating during the high-stakes test this year, even before Sunday's confession, in the wake of a number of AI-assisted cheating cases.

One middle school and three high school students were caught using AI glasses during school exams this year, while others have been caught with such devices during separate university application tests.

Some AI glasses have been found to be able to scan tests and produce answers within seconds using generative AI.

In response to growing public concerns over AI-assisted cheating, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Monday called for concentrating "all national capabilities" to prevent such misconduct during this week's exam.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has vowed a "zero-tolerance" approach against CSAT cheaters, with the ministry planning to actively seek criminal punishment against offenders.

As part of anti-cheating measures during the Suneung, all electronic devices will be banned from exam rooms, and test takers will only be allowed to bring in writing utensils and scratch pads.

Personnel specialized in detecting AI-powered glasses will also be dispatched across the 1,312 test sites nationwide.

Those caught with smart devices, such as AI glasses, during the test will have their results invalidated and also be banned from taking the exam again next year. The government is moving to extend the ban to three years.

Concerns, however, still remain about whether the government's measures can actually prevent cheating involving smart devices in the high-stakes test.

While the ministry is considering using electronic device detectors to catch hidden devices in the future, it will not be introduced during this year's exam.

Some have suggested physical searches and metal detectors, but a ministry official said they would be realistically difficult and be at odds with the goal of keeping a stable test-taking environment.

Others have called for postponing this year's Suneung altogether.

"(The government) should not ignore the desperate pleas from test takers asking for systematic preventive measures against misconduct with AI, even if it means postponing the exam," said Chun Ha-ram, floor leader of the minor New Reform Party.

Some have called for broader discussions on the future of the education system given the advances in AI technology.

"Preventative systems against misconduct should not be patched by individual proctors' vigilance and responsibility," a Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union spokesperson said in a commentary.

"In an era where AI can easily find answers, it is time for societal discussions on how we can change our educational evaluation practices, including the Suneung and school grades."

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had reported four cases of cheating using AI glasses.