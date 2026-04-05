South Korea restarts Gori-2 nuclear reactor after safety upgrade

Located 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the reactor began commercial operations in April 1983 as the country’s third nuclear unit. Its 40-year operating license expired in April 2023, prompting a suspension for inspections and upgrades required before restarting.

The operator, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., received approval last November to restart the nuclear reactor.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea had joined the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), the finance chief said, expressing hopes that the inclusion will help stabilize the country's foreign exchange (FX) and financial markets.