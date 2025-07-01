South Korea orders ambassadors appointed by ex-President Yoon to return

The government issued the orders late last month to several top envoys, including Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong, Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee, Ambassador to Russia Lee Do-hoon and Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook, according to sources.

Also included on the list are Ambassador to France Moon Seoung-hyun and Ambassador to Britain Yoon Yeo-cheol.

Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho already returned earlier over alleged abuse of authority and other reasons.

Aside from Chung and Park, who come from academia, the envoys are either retired or current senior career diplomats appointed to their posts by Yoon.

A foreign ministry official said it is customary for a new administration to replace ambassadors to major countries upon taking office.

"It has been customary to conduct a reassessment of overseas envoys following the launch of a new administration," a ministry official said.

The move is seen as a swift step by the new Lee Jae Myung government, launched in June, to replace the ambassadors, based on the view that it is inappropriate for envoys appointed by the ousted president to remain in their posts. Yoon was impeached and removed from office over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Given the time required for the diplomatic process of obtaining a host country's consent for the appointment of a new ambassador, a procedure known as "agrement," deputy ambassadors are expected to lead the embassies in an acting capacity.

Earlier, it was reported that former President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked again Monday that a special counsel's second round of questioning over his martial law bid be postponed to later in the week, but prosecutors rejected his request.