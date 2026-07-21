South Korea launches Geoji Map app helping youth find cheap meals

Launched in March, the service has quickly attracted more than one million visitors and now features thousands of budget-friendly restaurants across South Korea. According to local media, it has become especially popular among university students and young office workers struggling with rising living costs.

The app, allows users to search for restaurants offering meals for around 10,000 won, or about $7 US dollars or less. Users can browse hidden, budget-friendly eateries on an interactive map, compare menu prices, and share recommendations with others.

The app also includes community features that let users share money-saving tips, post hot deals, and update restaurant prices. In addition, it offers reward points that can be earned through activities such as daily check-ins and walking, and redeemed for mobile coupons.

The growing popularity of Geoji Map reflects a broader trend among South Korea’s younger generation toward extreme budgeting. Many users view the platform as a practical way to cope with persistently high food prices while still enjoying a social dining lifestyle.

According to recent reports, the trend has emerged amid elevated youth unemployment and persistent inflation, prompting many young consumers to seek lower-cost dining options and adopt more frugal spending habits.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a 30-month high in June, as rising fuel costs tied to the Middle East conflict continued to push prices higher.