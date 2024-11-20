South Korea has top rated 5G infrastructure among OECD nations: reports

The country had the highest number of 5G base stations relative to its population, with 593 stations per 100,000 inhabitants, as of last year, followed by Lithuania and Finland, according to the latest OECD Digital Economy Outlook. The OECD average was at around 100 stations.

In terms of the number of 5G connections per 100 inhabitants, Korea ranked No. 2 at 63, trailing after the United States at 68.4, but far above the OECD average of 38.6.

Seoul also had the cheapest price for triple-play bundled communication baskets, comprising TV, internet and voice, across the OECD nations.

The report said investments in the communication sector in OECD countries grew by 39 percent over the past decade as the demand on networks continued to increase amid a growing trend toward a "remote" and "digital" economy.