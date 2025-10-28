South Korea considering gifting ancient crown replica to Donald Trump

Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a two-day state visit, during which he will hold talks with President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the APEC gathering.

"(We) are considering a specially manufactured gold-plated model as a gift," a presidential official said.

The model is expected to be a replica of an acclaimed gold crown of the Silla kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), which ruled about two-thirds of the Korean Peninsula at its height, with Gyeongju as its capital.

Lee earlier gifted Trump a model of a turtle ship, a type of Korean traditional warship, when they met for talks in Washington in August.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wants to meet North Korean Kim Jong Un during his ongoing Asian tour.