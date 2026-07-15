South Korea adds 63,000 jobs in June as employment rebounds

The recovery follows two months of weaker labor market performance, although employment in the manufacturing sector continued to decline,

Data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics showed that the number of employed people reached 29.15 million in June, up from 29.09 million a year earlier.

Job creation had remained above 200,000 in February and March before slowing to 74,000 in April. Employment then fell by 40,000 in May, marking the first decline in 17 months, before returning to growth in June.

Meanwhile, South Korea's unemployment rate held steady at 2.8 percent in June, unchanged from a year earlier. The number of unemployed people stood at 834,000, an increase of 10,000 from the same period last year.

Youth employment remained under pressure, with the employment rate for people aged 15 to 29 falling to 43.9 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from June last year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea's first-half ICT exports reach a record high on AI-driven demand.