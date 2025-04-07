South Africa plans to plant 10 million trees by 2030 under new initiative

Pretoria News The initiative also aims to re-launch the Revamped National Greening Programme, which involves planting 1 million trees for one day in September, which is celebrated as Arboriculture Month.



The plan is to plant trees in public places such as schools, hospitals, churches and police stations. The ministry also plans to involve community organisations, businesses and other government departments in the initiative.



It also plans to use the platform of the G20 working group on environmental and climate sustainability to engage international figures in planting trees during meetings and the G20 summit to be held in South Africa this year.



As reported previously, South Africa’s total solar PV capacity has grown by over 11% in 2024.