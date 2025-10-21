Some 100 children enrolled at Kurmangazy Creativity Center in Azerbaijan

“We are pleased with the complete coincidence of views on the topics discussed, as well as the focus on strengthening our allied cooperation,” said Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani President pointed out Kazakhstan tangible progress in socio-economic development and strengthening the country’s international authority. He also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, “Kazakhstan will continue to follow the path of development and implementation of an independent foreign policy based on national interests.”

Ilham Aliyev also thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support of Azerbaijan.

“Throughout many years, when our lands were under occupation, Kazakhstan consistently expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

According to Ilham Aliyev, a new stage has begun - a stage of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also highly praised the role of the United States in normalizing relations between the two countries.

He noted that the presentation of the Middle Corridor project included a substantive exchange of views, which will continue.

Speaking about economic cooperation, he underscored the results of the work carried out by intergovernmental commissions, which have contributed to strengthening trade and economic ties and increasing commodity turnover.

“The joint investment fund, which we have created, also has huge potential. Several projects are now under implementation and consideration,” Ilham Aliyed said.

He also thanked Kazakhstan for the support of the Karabakh region.

“The Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center is actively operating today. We inaugurated it together. We are deeply thankful to Kazakhstan for this generous contribution to the development and restoration of the Karabakh region. Today, approximately 100 children are undergoing training in this center,” Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the Center had turned into a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Ilham Aliyev also recalled the organization of Cultural Days between the two countries and proposed making such initiatives a regular tradition

"Such events should be held on a regular basis. Perhaps we should also consider developing a Cultural Cooperation Roadmap to ensure that Cultural Days are organized not only in the capitals but also in the regions," he suggested

The Azerbaijani President also highlighted the potential of cooperation in the energy sector, including traditional and renewable energy sources.