Solar sludge drying project kicks off in Jordan's Karak

In a statement issued Thursday, Duwairi highlighted the project's significance in advancing sustainable water management and environmental preservation. He explained that the innovative system utilizes solar energy to convert sludge into a valuable resource, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting the principles of the circular economy.



He commended the collaboration between the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Jordan Water Authority, and the Aqaba Water Company in implementing this project. Duwairi noted that the initiative aligns with Jordan’s National Water Strategy 2023-2040, which aims to eliminate sludge disposal in landfills by 2030.



Duwairi also addressed challenges in the water sector, including water scarcity and the need for effective wastewater and sludge treatment systems.



Kimmerling emphasized the project’s importance in addressing Jordan's water challenges, describing the system as a transformative approach to sludge drying and treatment. He noted its environmental and economic benefits, including reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,000 tons annually and enabling the use of dried sludge granules as an alternative energy source to replace fossil fuels in industries.



He added that the system will cut operating costs for industries and wastewater treatment facilities by reducing sludge transportation and disposal expenses, enhancing the environmental and economic efficiency of these sectors.



Kimmerling also underscored the historical partnership between Germany and Jordan in tackling water sector challenges and reaffirmed Germany’s ongoing commitment to supporting Jordan in improving water management and sustainability.