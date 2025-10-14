Social sector and regions emerge as key priorities in Kazakhstan’s budget spending
State budget expenditures have been executed at 94%, the republican budget at 93%, and local budgets at 97%, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev as saying at the Government’s meeting today.
According to him, the lion’s share of state budget expenditures was allocated to the social sector - 6.5 trillion tenge, regional support – 5.6 trillion tenge, and the real sector – 1.2 trillion tenge.
“It should be noted that 74% of the annual plan has already been allocated to the support of regions, which contributes to a balanced socio-economic development of the country,” Madi Takiyev noted.
Local budgets have provided priority funding for the social sector and essential services for 9 trillion tenge.
Funds recovered and transferred to the special state fund have played a key role in supporting the financing of socio-economic development projects.
A total of 443 projects worth 392 billion tenge have been financed, including:
- 248 water supply projects to the amount of 193 billion tenge, including 196 facilities in rural settlements worth 141 billion tenge;
- 177 healthcare projects worth 129 billion tenge, including the construction of a hematology center in Ust Kamenogorsk worth 33.6 billion tenge and a multifunctional hospital in Ridder to the amount of 28.1 billion tenge;
- Four projects in sports sector worth 33.1 billion tenge;