EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Social sector and regions emerge as key priorities in Kazakhstan’s budget spending

    12:30, 14 October 2025

    State budget expenditures have been executed at 94%, the republican budget at 93%, and local budgets at 97%, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev as saying at the Government’s meeting today.

    Social sector and regions emerge as key priorities in Kazakhstan’s budget spending
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    According to him, the lion’s share of state budget expenditures was allocated to the social sector - 6.5 trillion tenge, regional support – 5.6 trillion tenge, and the real sector – 1.2 trillion tenge.

    “It should be noted that 74% of the annual plan has already been allocated to the support of regions, which contributes to a balanced socio-economic development of the country,” Madi Takiyev noted.

    Local budgets have provided priority funding for the social sector and essential services for 9 trillion tenge.

    Funds recovered and transferred to the special state fund have played a key role in supporting the financing of socio-economic development projects.

    A total of 443 projects worth 392 billion tenge have been financed, including:

    - 248 water supply projects to the amount of 193 billion tenge, including 196 facilities in rural settlements worth 141 billion tenge;

    - 177 healthcare projects worth 129 billion tenge, including the construction of a hematology center in Ust Kamenogorsk worth 33.6 billion tenge and a multifunctional hospital in Ridder to the amount of 28.1 billion tenge;

    - Four projects in sports sector worth 33.1 billion tenge;

    Finance and Budget Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All