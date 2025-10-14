Social sector and regions emerge as key priorities in Kazakhstan’s budget spending

According to him, the lion’s share of state budget expenditures was allocated to the social sector - 6.5 trillion tenge, regional support – 5.6 trillion tenge, and the real sector – 1.2 trillion tenge.

“It should be noted that 74% of the annual plan has already been allocated to the support of regions, which contributes to a balanced socio-economic development of the country,” Madi Takiyev noted.

Local budgets have provided priority funding for the social sector and essential services for 9 trillion tenge.

Funds recovered and transferred to the special state fund have played a key role in supporting the financing of socio-economic development projects.

A total of 443 projects worth 392 billion tenge have been financed, including:

- 248 water supply projects to the amount of 193 billion tenge, including 196 facilities in rural settlements worth 141 billion tenge;

- 177 healthcare projects worth 129 billion tenge, including the construction of a hematology center in Ust Kamenogorsk worth 33.6 billion tenge and a multifunctional hospital in Ridder to the amount of 28.1 billion tenge;

- Four projects in sports sector worth 33.1 billion tenge;