Snowstorms and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan Friday

Snow is expected to batter the north and east of Kazakhstan with heavy snowfalls predicted in some districts in the east and snow and rain in the south and southeast. Fog, ice slick, high wind and snowstorms are in store locally, it said in a statement.

Snowstorms are expected to grip the country’s northwest, north, and east. Northwest, south and south are set to wake up to foggy streets. Ice-slick is forecast to form on the west and northwest.

As earlier reported, mets Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 21-23.