EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25

    07:28, 25 January 2026

    On January 25, snow will persist over most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25
    Phoot credit: pixabay

    Southwestern and southern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow) during the day.

    Fog is forecast across the country, while southen, southeastern, and central regions will experience ground blizzards.

    Icy road conditions are forecast in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country.

    Strong winds will hit eastern, southern, and southeastern areas. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Snow Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All