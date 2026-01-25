Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25
07:28, 25 January 2026
On January 25, snow will persist over most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Southwestern and southern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow) during the day.
Fog is forecast across the country, while southen, southeastern, and central regions will experience ground blizzards.
Icy road conditions are forecast in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country.
Strong winds will hit eastern, southern, and southeastern areas.