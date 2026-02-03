EN
    Snowfall and blizzards forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 3

    00:15, 3 February 2026

    On February 3, northern, eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan will brace for snow and blizzards, caused by a vast cyclone and associated frontal systems, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Southern regions will experience rain mixed with snow, the met service says.

    Heavy snow will batter western areas, while southern parts will see heavy rain and snow.

    Strong winds and foggy conditions are forecast across the country.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
