Snow storms and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan
07:16, 11 December 2025
A weather warning was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Almaty on December 11, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Snow and snowstorms are set to batter Abai region.
Akmola region is to brace for fog and high wind.
Ice-slick is expected today in Atyrau and Almaty regions. Air temperature is forecast to drop to -25 degrees Celsius at night in the north of Almaty region.
Snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are in store for Aktobe, Zhetysu regions.
East Kazakhstan is expected to brace for snow and snowstorms.
High wind usting 23-28 m/s, locally 30 m/s is reported to sweep through Zhambyl region.
West Kazakhstan is also to wake up to foggy streets today.