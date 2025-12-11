EN
    Snow storms and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

    07:16, 11 December 2025

    A weather warning was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan and the city of Almaty on December 11, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Snow and snowstorms are set to batter Abai region.

    Akmola region is to brace for fog and high wind.

    Ice-slick is expected today in Atyrau and Almaty regions. Air temperature is forecast to drop to -25 degrees Celsius at night in the north of Almaty region.

    Snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are in store for Aktobe, Zhetysu regions.

    East Kazakhstan is expected to brace for snow and snowstorms.

    High wind usting 23-28 m/s, locally 30 m/s is reported to sweep through Zhambyl region.

    West Kazakhstan is also to wake up to foggy streets today.

    Wind Weather in Kazakhstan snow Fog Black ice Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
