Snow storms and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

Snow and snowstorms are set to batter Abai region.

Akmola region is to brace for fog and high wind.

Ice-slick is expected today in Atyrau and Almaty regions. Air temperature is forecast to drop to -25 degrees Celsius at night in the north of Almaty region.

Snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are in store for Aktobe, Zhetysu regions.

East Kazakhstan is expected to brace for snow and snowstorms.

High wind usting 23-28 m/s, locally 30 m/s is reported to sweep through Zhambyl region.

West Kazakhstan is also to wake up to foggy streets today.