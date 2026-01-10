Snow, rain and ice to sweep across Kazakhstan in coming days

According to meteorologists, a northwestern cyclone moving across the country will bring unstable weather. Snowfall, drifting snow and icy conditions are expected at night, while daytime precipitation will include rain and snow, accompanied by drifting snow and ice. These conditions will begin on January 10 in western regions, spread to the northwest, north and central parts of the country on January 11, and reach eastern Kazakhstan on January 12.

Heavy snowfall is forecast for January 11 in the Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Rain is expected in southern areas from January 10 till 12, as well as in the southeast on January 12. Fog and gusty winds are also forecast across the country.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from -3°C to +3°C on January 11 in the northern and central regions, and on January 12 in eastern Kazakhstan.