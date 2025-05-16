Another snow leopard caught on trap camera
14:07, 16 May 2025
A snow leopard, listed as endangered, has been captured on camera once again in the Arshaty forestry area of the Katon-Karagay State National Nature Park, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Forester Zhomart Amanbayev installed the device, which captured rare footage of a snow leopard (Panthera uncia), a species listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book.
“This is an important evidence that the measures we’ve taken to protect nature are working. Monitoring of wildlife is ongoing. Let’s work together to save the snow leopard!” said the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Earlier, a camera in Altyn-Emel National Park captured rare footage of a snow leopard.