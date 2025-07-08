Snow leopard and lynx spotted in Almaty region

A snow leopard was caught by a trail camera at Kolsau Kolderi National Nature Park, the forestry and wildlife committee of the Ecology Ministry reports.

On June 11, a trail camera at the Sharyn State National Nature Park captured a Turkistan lynx (Lynx lynx isabellinus) included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan (The book of endangered species).

Recall that a snow leopard and a lynx were caught on trail cameras at the Kolsay Lakes National Nature Park last November.