    Snow leopard and lynx spotted in Almaty region

    14:14, 8 July 2025

    Rare red-listed animals were spotted in the territories of the Kolsau Kolderi (Kolsai Lakes) and Sharyn national parks, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A snow leopard was caught by a trail camera at Kolsau Kolderi National Nature Park, the forestry and wildlife committee of the Ecology Ministry reports.

    On June 11, a trail camera at the Sharyn State National Nature Park captured a Turkistan lynx (Lynx lynx isabellinus) included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan (The book of endangered species).

    Recall that a snow leopard and a lynx were caught on trail cameras at the Kolsay Lakes National Nature Park last November.

