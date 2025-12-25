EN
    Snow and snowstorms to grip Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    07:10, 25 December 2025

    An active northwestern cyclone will bring snow, snowstorms and high wind to Kazakhstan over the next three days, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Snow and snowstorms to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Rains are expected to fall on December 26 in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    The country’s west and south are forecast to brace for high wind, snowstorms and slippery roads.

    Nighttime air temperatures are predicted to plunge to 25-30 degrees Celsius in the northwest and north, and 22-30 degrees Celsius in the east.

    As written before, severe frosts are reported to batter Kazakhstan.

