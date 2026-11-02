Snow and rain forecast across Kazakhstan on November 3–5

Most of Kazakhstan is expected to remain dry under the influence of a high-pressure system. However, an approaching northwestern cyclone will bring rain to western regions on November 4–5, with heavy downpours possible in some areas.

Meanwhile, eastern Kazakhstan is forecast to see precipitation on November 3, mainly in the form of snow, which could be heavy at times. Icy conditions are also expected, along with stronger winds across the country and fog during the nighttime and morning hours.

Daytime temperatures are expected to fall from 13–21°C to 6–19°C in western Kazakhstan and from 13–18°C to 10–15°C in the southeast.

No significant temperature changes are expected in the rest of the country.