Snow and ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan’s northwest and east Jan 8
01:15, 8 January 2026
Most regions of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, on January 8, bringing predominantly dry weather, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Only northwestern and eastern areas are expected to see snowfall and ground blizzard caused by atmospheric fronts.
Foggy and windy conditions are forecast nationwide, with icy roads anticipated in the west, northwest and southeast.