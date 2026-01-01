EN
    Snow and ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan’s northwest and east Jan 8

    01:15, 8 January 2026

    Most regions of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, on January 8, bringing predominantly dry weather, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Qazinform

    Only northwestern and eastern areas are expected to see snowfall and ground blizzard caused by  atmospheric fronts. 

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast nationwide, with icy roads anticipated in the west, northwest and southeast.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
