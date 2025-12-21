Snow and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Dec 21
08:15, 21 December 2025
A northwestern cyclone and its associated atmospheric frontal systems will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan’s territory on December 21, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snow with blizzards is forecast across much of the country, with heavy snowfall expected in the east as well as in the mountainous areas of the south and southeast.
In the southwest and southeast, rain and snow are expected in the daytime.
Fog, icy road conditions, and strong winds are forecast nationwide.